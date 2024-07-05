Mariners' Reliever Stands Up For Julio Rodriguez on Social Media Amid Criticism
Seattle Mariners' reliever Tayler Saucedo took to social media on Thursday to express support for his teammate, Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez has scuffled in a big way this season, but he did break out in the Thursday win over the Baltimore Orioles, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Despite the big day, he's still hitting just .247 with only eight home runs.
Rodriguez spoke to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com after the game about not feeling sorry for himself, and those comments are what prompted Saucedo to speak up:
This is why I cant stand seeing people say “oh they don’t care. There’s no passion” Baseball is an everyday sport. You don’t have time to feel sorry for yourself. Julio is our guy and he’ll be our guy for a long time. He’s special and we are lucky to have him in the 206
Saucedo is clearly being a good teammate and friend to Rodriguez in this instance. And the Mariners just may mean a little more to him considering that he's a Seattle native himself, so it's all completely understandable. Hopefully this kind of team chemistry and support continues to help keep the M's afloat since they have struggled mightily lately.
Seattle is 48-41 entering play on Friday but has lost 10 of their last 15 games to see the American League West lead dwindle to just 2.0 games. They led by 10 just over two weeks ago.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT.
