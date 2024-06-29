Mariners Remain Amazingly Unbeaten in "City Connect" Uniforms
The Seattle Mariners rallied for a 3-2 win in extra innings on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. The win moved Seattle to 47-37 on the year through 84 games and expanded their lead in the American League West to 5.5 games over the Houston Astros.
While the win was just the second in a row for Seattle, it was the continuation of the remarkable "City Connect" streak for the M's. The Mariners are now a perfect 7-0 when wearing the uniforms, which debuted last season.
A user on social media put out the M's records in each uniform this season:
Home white: 10-6
Northwest green: 9-16
Sunday creams: 3-1
Navy: 18-14
City Connect: 7-0
The Mariners only wear the City Connect uniforms during Friday home games and have provided several exciting wins while wearing them, including the win which kicked off the weekend sweep of the Texas Rangers on the last homestand.
The win on Friday was one of the most exhilarating wins of the season for Seattle, who won via a walk-off from Cal Raleigh that didn't even leave the infield. It was also an important win because Saturday's game will be tougher as Pablo Lopez pitches for Minnesota.
First pitch on Saturday is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller takes the mound against Lopez. Miller is 6-6 with a 3.90 ERA while Lopez is 7-6 with a 5.11. Despite that, he dominated the Mariners earlier this year in Minnesota and features some of the best strikeout stuff in all of baseball.
