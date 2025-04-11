Seattle Mariners Reportedly "Combing Through" MLB Organizations Looking For Trade Help
The Seattle Mariners have had a very tumultuous week on the injury front, with Victor Robles being out for at least three months with a dislocated shoulder and fracture, and Ryan Bliss being out (potentially) the whole season because of a torn bicep.
As a result, the Mariners are now left scrambling for answers, and we discussed some of their possibilities on Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, which you can listen to here.
In our discussion, we mentioned the idea of the Mariners making a trade to help fill some holes. We included Boston Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom as a possibility. A former top prospect, Grissom is buried in Triple-A after the team decided to give the Opening Day second base job to 22-year-old Kristian Campbell.
Well, apparently, the Mariners are thinking along with us. Adam Jude of the Seattle TImes reports that the team is looking for players just like Grissom, who have been squeezed out of major league opportunities.
If the Mariners do make a move soon, it would probably be a small deal for a veteran infielder playing in the minor leagues somewhere, and one source said the Mariners have been “combing outside rosters” looking for such an option.
Some veterans on minor-league contracts have an “upward mobility clause” they can exercise if they have a chance to sign with another major-league team. Others have opt-out clauses, and many of those kick in on May 1.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
