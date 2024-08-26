Mariners Reportedly Decided to Fire Manager Scott Servais Several Days Before Doing It
The Seattle Mariners fired longtime manager Scott Servais last Thursday after a dreadful two-month period that had seen the M's go from 10.0 games up in the American League West to as much as 5.0 games back.
However, according to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team had actually decided to move on from Servais days earlier.
He wrote that in a story published on Sunday:
The truth is that the Mariners actually decided to fire Servais about four days ahead of time, according to a Mariners official, but wanted to check first with Dan Wilson to see if he would accept the job.
Wilson did accept the job and led the M's to a winning series over the San Francisco Giants this past weekend. The Mariners problems are not all attributed to Servais, who led the team admirably for 8.5 years, getting to the playoffs in 2022.
The Mariners went 1-8 on the road trip preceding Servais's dismissal, but if Nightengale's timing is true, it means the Mariners likely made the decision to move on during the Pittsburgh Pirates series that saw them drop the first two games of that series. They had lost five straight games to start the road trip at that point.
The Mariners are currently 66-65 and enter play on Monday at 4.5 games back of the Astros in the division. They are 6.5 games back of the wild card, which is currently being shared by the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.
The Mariners will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
OLYMPIC CONNECTION: Julio Rodriguez, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, exchanged jerseys with another Olympian on Sunday. CLICK HERE:
PASSING MR MARINER: Alvin Davis has passed on this historic list by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: