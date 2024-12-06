Seattle Mariners Reportedly Have Spoken to Chicago Cubs About a Cody Bellinger Trade
The MLB Winter Meetings are just a few days away. The annual event takes place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas. With the event approaching soon, the rumors of potential deals involving the Seattle Mariners have only continued to heat up.
The Mariners have been rumored to be in preliminary trade talks with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. They've also been rumored to be interested in free agents, ranging from recently-posted KBO middle infielder Hye-Seong Kim, to first baseman Christian Walker and third baseman Yoan Moncada.
So far nothing has materialized from the various discussions and rumors aside from talks. But if a move does happen, it seems like the Cubs are the most likely team to trade with Seattle based off the information available.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations and Chicago President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer were spotted talking at the MLB GM Meetings in November. The talks spawned trade talks with Seattle reported to be interested in second baseman Nico Hoerner.
But there could be another Cubs player that makes his way to the Pacific Northwest.
MLB Trade Rumors wrote an article, via a report from Bruce Levine on The Score, that Seattle, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have reached out to Chicago about the availability of 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger.
Per the report, the Cubs aren't looking to simply move off Bellinger's $27.5 million contract but also aren't willing to retain a chunk of his salary. ESPN's MLB insider Buster Olney pointed out that that will likely create some pause on trade deals.
Coinciding with the Mariners' interest in Bellinger were rumors of conversations taking place about a three-team deal with Seattle, the Cubs and the White Sox. Although reports said no deal is imminent.
Bellinger hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 130 games played in 2024. It's hard to imagine the Mariners taking on all of Bellinger's salary without trading a big earner like Luis Castillo ($24.15 million) or Mitch Haniger ($17.5 million).
There was no confirmation whether or not the talks between the three teams have fallen through or were paused. But unless Seattle walks out of the deal with more spending power or a swap in salary that's close to one-to-one, it's hard to imagine the Mariners going through with a deal. Even for Bellinger, who the team has been rumored to be interested as far back as the trade deadline.
It's also important to note that even if the specific deal involving the trio of clubs is nixed, that doesn't mean a move between any of the three teams is off the table entirely.
Seattle has had a quiet offseason to this point, and the Winter Meetings could end up being the catalyst for a trade.
