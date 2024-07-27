Seattle Mariners Reportedly Interested in Miami Marlins Reliever
The Seattle Mariners have made arguably the biggest splashes of the trading season after acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday and reliever Yimi Garcia on Friday.
According to recent reports — the Mariners might not be done yet.
Seattle is reportedly "thought to be vying for" the services of Miami Marlins reliever and 2024 All-Star Tanner Scott, according to a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Mariners are not the only team interested in acquiring Scott. According to Heyman — the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are also some squads interested in acquiring Scott.
Scott would instantly become a top-two reliever in the Seattle bullpen if it managed to acquire him. He has a 1.18 ERA in 44 appearances this season with 53 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. He's allowed just six earned runs this season and has 18 saves.
The Mariners already traded for a top-flight reliever with Garcia. But according to a story from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times — Seattle is looking for one more offensive piece to insert in the lineup and one more reliable reliever. Andres Munoz has been excellent, but he needs help down there.
Seattle traded Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets on Friday to make room for Garcia (and as a salary-dump move) and could need use another reliever just to be safe.
The Mariners just got Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier back from injury, which should help.
But Scott's acquisition would come with a cost, as he's a free agent at the end of the year.
Seattle might be a little squeamish giving up decent prospects for a one-year rental player, no matter how elite they are. Considering how much the offense has been struggling — the priority might to be to go after another bat first rather than another reliever only under team control for this season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS "AGGRESSIVE" IN TRYING TO ACQUIRE ALL-STAR: The Seattle Mariners reportedly have been aggressive trying to trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the deadline. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE GARCIA: The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for outfielder Jonatan Clase, per reports. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady