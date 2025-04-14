Seattle Mariners Reportedly Turned Down Recent Trade Offer For All-Star Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners reportedly turned down a recent trade offer for starting pitcher Luis Castillo.
The following came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today in his Sunday Notebook.
The Seattle Mariners desperately need some offensive help after injuries to right fielder Victor Robles and second baseman Ryan Bliss will sideline them for at least three to four months. Yet, one club who offered a young infielder for veteran starter Luis Castillo, was told that Castillo remains off-limits - at least for now.
Without knowing the specifics, a lot of that would seem to check out. The Mariners do need offensive help after the injuries to Bliss and Robles and teams certainly know that. However, the M's aren't really in a position to trade Castillo, either. While they'd undoubtedly like to have the payroll flexibility that a trade would provide, they can't afford to whittle away at their pitching depth, especially while George Kirby is still on the mend from his right shoulder inflammation.
Castillo is of to a solid start for the M's as well, going 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA. An All-Star in 2023, he's a three-time All-Star in total. Lifetime, he's 74-77 with a 3.54 ERA over nine seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners.
Castillo will make his return to Cincinnati on Tuesday night when the M's take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT.
Both teams enter the series at 8-8. The Mariners have won four straight games after sweeping the Texas Rangers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
THE LATEST ON ROBLES: We caught up with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Fu to get the specifics on the shoulder injury to Victor Robles, which is going to sideline him through at least mid-season. CLICK HERE:
POLANCO WORKING at 2B? Jorge Polanco was spotted working out at second base this weekend, could a move to the keystone be in the works for him? CLICK HERE: