Seattle Mariners Rival Dealing with Major Injury Worry as Playoff Race Tightens
Entering play on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners are just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Seattle is seeking to win its first division title since 2001, and they'll have three games against Houston (Sept. 19-21), that could go a long way in determining if that will happen.
But there's also a major development out of Houston that could play a role in shaping the rest of the season as well: The health of Astros closer Josh Hader.
The left-hander, who is one of the top relievers in the league, did not pitch in Monday's win over the Boston Red Sox because of "shoulder discomfort." Reports after the game indicated that Hader had tests on Monday and the team is waiting for results.
While no fans should be rooting for injuries, this is potentially a major blow to Houston. Hader, 31, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA this season. He's struck out 76 batters in just 52.2 innings and has a WHIP of 0.854.
The Mariners have hit .056 against him in his career.
Should he miss time, it obviously benefits the Mariners in that the Astros elite back-end of the bullpen will shrink. Bryan Abreu would likely become the closer, which would leave a hole in the seventh and eighth-inning leverage spots.
We'll keep you posted as the story develops. The Astros will play the Red Sox again on Tuesday afternoon at 5:10 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will be back in action against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT.
