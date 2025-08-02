Seattle Mariners Role Player Set For First Opportunity in Revamped Lineup
SEATTLE — The revamped Seattle Mariners lineup has been extremely successful for the team.
Since the Mariners traded for third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the team is 2-0 through two games against the Texas Rangers.
Seattle shut out Texas 6-0 on Thursday and won 4-3 in walk-off fashion Friday. A key Mariners role player will get a chance to add his own contributions to the revamped lineup in Game 3 against the Rangers on Saturday.
Backup catcher Mitch Garver will start at the position for Seattle and bat seventh in the order. Usual starter Cal Raleigh will be the designated hitter and Jorge Polanco will have a rest day.
Garver has received limited playing time this season. He's scored 17 runs in 59 games and has hit five doubles and six home runs with 23 RBIs. He's slashed .222/.303/.352 with a .655 OPS.
Garver's production has ticked up over his last handful of games.
In his last 15 contests, Garver has slashed .250/.271/.446 and has hit three home runs with seven RBIs.
"(Garver) has put up some really good at-bats and he's found a lot of barrels," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Saturday. "He's gotten a lot of chances against lefties, but certainly against righties, as well. He's been having really good at-bats. That's the thing I love about Garv, is his consistent approach. He takes the same approach every time he goes up there and when he finds barrels, the ball jumps off his bat."
If Garver is able to slot into the lineup seamlessly and perform, it'll provide more depth to a Seattle lineup that has proved itself to be dangerous with the reintroduction of Suarez.
