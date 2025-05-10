Seattle Mariners Rookie Accomplishes Team History Not Seen Since 2003 in Friday Loss
Though the Seattle Mariners lost on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, M's rookie Ben Williamson continues to make a big impact on the roster.
He went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored, and he also had a home run taken away by Daulton Varsho. His single and his run put him in a rare class of M's history, as he did something that hasn't been done in more than 20 years.
Per Mariners PR:
With a single and run in the 3rd inning, Ben Williamson became the 8th Mariner in franchise history to record 20+ hits and 13+ runs in the first 20 games of his career (Last: Willie Bloomquist, 2003)
The No. 13 prospect in the organization at the time of his call-up, Williamson is now hitting .253 with one home run and 11 RBIs. He's carrying a .280 on-base percentage while also providing a stabilizing presence at third base.
He is one of several M's reinforcements to come up from Triple-A Tacoma this year as a result of injury problems. Seattle has seen George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Victor Robles, Ryan Bliss and Luke Raley all hit the injured list. Each of them are currently out, with Bliss out for the season.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Blue Jays for game two of a three-game set. Rookie Logan Evans will make his third career start while the Jays send Bowden Francis to the mound.
Evans took the loss his last time out against the Rangers and is now 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA. Francis is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about how he's trying to enjoy the M's success, rather than be cynical about it. Furthermore, he discusses the issues with Bryce Miller's mechanics and has some fun talking about the "Marine Layer" podcast guys throwing out the first pitch at the Everett AquaSox game this week. And, we talk with Rob Bradford of "Baseball isn't Boring" about his recent discussion with Jerry Dipoto on the state of the M's. CLICK HERE:
HOW LONG FOR KIRBY? George Kirby, working back from shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to to start for the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday. When will he be back in Seattle? CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.