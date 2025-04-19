Seattle Mariners Rookie Ben Williamson Made an Unbelievable Play on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Seattle Mariners lost 3-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, falling to 10-10 in the process. Though the M's lost, the game was not a total dud, as the recently called-up Ben Williamson continued to flash some of the hallmarks of his game.
Renowned as an excellent defensive third baseman, Williamson made a diving stop on a ball hit at 120 MPH off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That was the hardest-hit ball of Guerrero's career.
Williamson, the No. 13 prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline, was a second-round pick of the Mariners back in 2023. He played his college ball at William & Mary.
Not regarded as a great hitter, he's also looked solid at the plate. He's 3-for-14 to start his career with two runs scored and an RBI. He also worked counts and shown the ability to battle.
He's started three of the four games since being promoted and looks like he'll be a staple of the lineup moving forward.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:07 p.m. PT. The M's will send All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert to the mound against former All-Star Jose Berrios.
Berrios is out to a rough start for Toronto, going 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA through four starts. He's struck out 21 in 22.2 innings. Gilbert is coming off his first win of the season and is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA. He's fanned 32 batters in 22.2 innings.
