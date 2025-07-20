Seattle Mariners Rookie Infielder Makes Team History With Walk-Off Winner
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners kept their strong wave of momentum going with a 7-6, 11-inning win against the Houston Astros on Saturday. It was the Mariners' fifth straight victory and second consecutive series win against a first-place American League team.
The win has the potential to pay major dividends at the end of the season. Seattle pulled within three games of Houston in the American League West and moved up to the second AL Wild Card spot. They are now 53-45.
It also marked history for rookie second baseman Cole Young as the infielder delivered the walk-off knock in the bottom of the 11th.
According to postgame notes from Mariners PR, Young is the first player 21-years-old or younger to have a walk-off hit since Alex Rodriguez did so against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 1996.
It was the first walk-off hit of Young's career, but it wasn't the first that he's been responsible for. In his major league debut against the Minnesota Twins on May 31, Young hit a walk-off fielder's choice.
Young, who was the Mariners' first-round draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has been given the keys to second base since he received his major league call-up on May 31. Entering Sunday, he's scored 14 runs in 37 games and has hit five doubles and two home runs with 12 RBIs. He's slashed .258/.316/.347 with a .663 OPS. His walk-off single Saturday gave him a seven-game hit streak, which is the longest of his career.
Young and the rest of Seattle's roster will be looking to secure a series sweep against Houston at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
