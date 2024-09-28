Seattle Mariners Rookie Accomplishes Mini-Milestone in Friday Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Though the games are meaningless to Seattle, who was just eliminated from playoff contention, it's still nice to get wins in front of your home crowd.
Furthermore, the Mariners moved to 83-77 on the season. They can finish with as high as 85 wins on the campaign.
The Friday game was driven by powerful offense and great pitching: The M's got solo home runs from both Mitch Garver and Cal Raleigh and used five pitchers to register the shutout.
In the bullpen, rookie Troy Taylor hit a mini-milestone by registering his first career save. It was also his first career opportunity.
He navigated around a leadoff double to get the save and preserve the win. Since being called up in mid-August, Taylor has impressed. He's got 23 strikeouts in 18.1 innings and has posted a 2.95 ERA.
He's just 23 years old and features an upper-90s fastball with a very big breaking ball.
While it's too early to fully speculate on next season, a bullpen of Taylor, Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos and Matt Brash (eventually) certainly looks appetizing for the Mariners and their fans.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night against the A's with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Right-hander Emerson Hancock will get the start for Seattle while Joey Estes pitches for Oakland.
Hancock has gone 4-4 this year with a 4.72 ERA. Estes is 7-9 with a 4.99 ERA for Oakland.
