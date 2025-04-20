Seattle Mariners' Rowdy Tellez Goes Viral After Taking First Base Collision Like a Champ
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, winning in 12 innings to improve to 11-10 on the season.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez featured prominently in the M's win, hitting a grand slam in the top of the 12th to break the game wide open. It was his second homer in as many games and gave him three for the season.
However, Tellez also went viral for a moment earlier in the game in which Alan Roden ran into him at first base.
You can see the play below, which featured Roden getting shaken up (he stayed in the game), with Tellez barely seeming to feel it. And social media certainly had reactions to the play as well.
It's been a struggle for Tellez since making the team out of spring training this year. He's hitting just .140 for the season, striking out 16 times in 43 at-bats, but he does have the ability to hit the ball over the fence, which the Mariners desperately need.
Seattle will finish out the series with the Blue Jays with an early morning Easter Sunday matinee. First pitch is set for 10:37 a.m. PT as Luis Casitllo pitches against Easton Lucas.
Castillo struggled in last start, taking a loss against the Cincinnati Reds after going 4.1 innings and giving up six earned runs. He's 1-2 for the season with a 4.22 ERA.
On the other side, Lucas is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA. He was roughed up his last time out by the Atlanta Braves.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before finishing their road trip against the Boston Red Sox.
