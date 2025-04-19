Seattle Mariners' Rowdy Tellez Hit an Absolute Blast Off a Pitcher He Was Formerly Traded For
The Seattle Mariners lost 3-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Centre. With the loss, the M's are back to .500 at 10-10. The Jays, somewhat of a surprise team in the American League, are now 12-8.
The M's only had five hits, but they had opportunities to score additional runs via two walks and a hit-by-pitch, but multiple baserunning errors foiled those opportunites.
The highlight offensively for Seattle was a mammoth home run by Rowdy Tellez, which was his second of the season. The cool part? The homer came off Bowden Francis, who was traded for Tellez back in 2021. Tellez went from Toronto to Milwaukee with Francis going the other way.
Tellez has been out to a slow start this season, hitting just .135 through 37 at-bats, but he does have the power to hit the ball out of the park. An eight-year veteran of the Blue Jays, Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners, he has 107 career blasts, including a career-high 35 in 2022.
He's a lifetime .233 hitter.
The Mariners and Blue Jays will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 12:07 p.m. PT. All-Star Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle while Jose Berrios pitches for Toronto.
Gilbert is 1-1 on the year with a 2.38 ERA and just earned the win in his last start out. Berrios is 1-1 as well, but carries a 5.16 ERA.
The M's and Jays will finish the series out on Sunday morning.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series win over the Reds and the M's key trait and characteristic. Furthermore, he dives deeper into Dan Wilson's managerial mistake on Thursday and talks about his fear with Luis Castillo. Also, Ty Dane Gonzalez from "Locked on Mariners" joins the show before the M's get to Toronto. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS CAL PERCEIVED? ESPN MLB Insier Buster Olney joins us the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to talk about Cal Raleigh's importance to the M's and how he's perceived around the league. CLICK HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.