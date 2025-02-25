Seattle Mariners Scratch Key Starter From Tuesday Spring Training Lineup
PEORIA, Ariz. - The Seattle Mariners scratched Luke Raley from Tuesday's spring training lineup. He had been scheduled to play first base as the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.
Tyler Locklear, trying to make the team, was inserted into the lineup in his place. He had a two-run double in Sunday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
There's been no word yet on why Raley was scratched, but we'll have that update when it becomes available. Raley is a critical part of the Mariners plans in 2025, as he provides speed, power and defensive versatility.
Acquired last offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays, he hit .243 last season with 22 homers and 58 RBI. He also stole 11 bases, seeing time all over the outfield and at first base.
He figures to pair with Donovan Solano this season at first base, though Locklear and Rowdy Tellez could factor into the mix. Regardless of positioning, Raley's spot as a regular contributor is safe, provided he's healthy.
For what it's worth, we saw him taking ground balls at full speed on Monday, so he was healthy as of then.
The Mariners will play the Dodgers on Tuesday and will continue Cactus League play for the next four weeks before kicking off the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
The M's are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. They finished second in the American League West, behind the Houston Astros.
