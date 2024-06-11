The Umpiring in Monday's Mariners Game Was Surprisingly Better Than We Thought
Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais was ejected for arguing balls and strikes on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, and he wasn't the only one frustrated with the performance of home plate umpire Chris Guccione.
Catcher Cal Raleigh argued with Guccione about a critical strike three call in the bottom of the eighth inning, which prompted the ejection for Servais. In the top of the eighth inning, M's reliever Kirby Snead was also visibly frustrated and complained about multiple calls. The White Sox television broadcast also made note of some uneven umpiring.
However, the umpiring was actually better than it appeared, as Guccione received a positive umpire scorecard, which you can see below:
Guccione actually received a 93 percent accuracy score, which is above average. He also was better than average in the "called strike" category. However, it is easy to see why the M's were frustrated, as the more impactful calls did go the way of the White Sox.
The Mariners eventually overcame the umpiring dissatisfaction to win the game 8-4 on a walk-off grand slam by Raleigh in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was arguably the most improbable win the M's have had this season.
Seattle is now 38-30 on the year and in first place in the American League West by 5.5 games. They'll take on the White Sox again on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park with first coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Former college teammates Bryan Woo (SEA) and Drew Thorpe (CWS) will meet on the mound. They played together at Cal Poly.
