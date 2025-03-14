Seattle Mariners Second Base Race Could Be Over Based on Friday's Lineup
PEORIA, Ariz. — The only starting position in the Seattle Mariners lineup that was up for grabs going into spring training was second base. The perception was that the Mariners 2024 Gold Glove utility player, Dylan Moore, would be the starter. Ryan Bliss, Cole Young and Leo Rivas also had an opportunity to compete for the job.
But if Friday's Cactus League lineup against the Cleveland Guardians is any indication, the race could be over, with Bliss serving as the surprise winner.
The lineup for Friday: Victor Robles (right field), Julio Rodriguez (center field), Cal Raleigh (catcher), Randy Arozarena (left field), Luke Raley (designated hitter), Jorge Polanco (third base), Rowdy Tellez (first base), JP Crawford (shortstop) and Bliss (second base).
While Mitch Garver and Donovan Solano figure to see significant time this season, this lineup could be the Opening Day lineup for Seattle against the Athletics on March 27. Raley and Tellez could be flip-flopped, but this seems fairly close.
Bliss was acquired by the Mariners in a trade that sent former closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023. Bliss has spent most of his year-and-a-half with the organization with their Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
He made his major league debut in 2024 and hit .222 with two home runs, nine RBIs and stole five bases in 33 games.
In Cactus League play, Bliss is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with two RBIs and two steals. He has an OPS of .950.
Bliss is a former second round pick, and it looks like he'll finally get a chance to showcase the skills that made him such a highly-regarded prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MILES MASTROBUONI STILL IN THE RUNNING FOR FINAL ROSTER SPOT: Mariners manager Dan Wilson discussed the final roster spots and confirmed the former Chicago Cubs player is in consideration to make the team. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER GIVES INJURY UPDATE ON GEORGE KIRBY: Dan Wilson provided some clarification on Kirby's status with his right shoulder injury. CLICK HERE
ANDRES MUNOZ NEW PITCH GETS POSITIVE GRADES: The Seattle Mariners closer's new offering continued to receive praise after his appearance on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.