Jorge Polanco Seemingly Looking at Being Activated By Mariners on Monday
Even after hitting two home runs for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night, it looks like the Seattle Mariners won't activate second baseman Jorge Polanco from the injured list until Monday at the earliest.
Polanco is back in the lineup for the Rainiers on Saturday and given the distance between Tacoma and Miami, there's seemingly no way he could get to Miami on time to be activated for Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins.
It does however seem conceivable that he could fly to meet the team in Tampa Bay for Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Saturday is the sixth game of the rehab slate for Polanco, who hasn't played since May 26 because of a hamstring problem, and the team is likely taking several opportunities to make sure that he's healthy enough to return. Furthermore, Polanco is only hitting .195 this season, so perhaps they are giving him more rehab games to make sure his timing is right.
When they do bring him back, they need to make sure that he's the player they acquired this offseason in a big trade with the Minnesota Twins. Polanco is a lifetime .265 hitter who is vastly underperforming and perhaps this rehab stint can also give him some confidence again at the plate.
When Polanco comes back, the prevailing thought has been that Ryan Bliss will be sent down, but given that Bliss is now hitting .283, he just may be playing his way into a more permanent roster spot.
The Mariners and Marlins finish out the series on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. PT.
