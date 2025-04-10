Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Ryan Bliss Out 4-5 Months With Bicep Tear
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been hit with injuries hard this week.
Victor Robles suffered a fracture in his left shoulder Sunday and will be out until at least the All-Star break. One day after the Mariners placed Robles on the injured list, one of their starting infielders suffered an injury that will keep him out for even longer.
Second baseman Ryan Bliss suffered a left bicep tear on a swing-and-miss during the second inning of a game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. He hit a double and made a game-playing defensive play at second after suffering the injury. He was placed on the injured list Wednesday.
On Thursday, Seattle released a medical update on Bliss. MRIs and medical consultations confirmed he will need surgery to repair the tear, per a news release
The Mariners confirmed Bliss will undergo the surgery Friday at University of Washington Medical Center. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Albert Gee, Seattle's orthopedic physician. Bliss will be out four-to-five months, per the release. That timeline would place his return between mid-August and mid-September.
Bliss earned the starting second baseman role out of spring training. He won the job over Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore, versatile infielder Leo Rivas and top 100 prospect Cole Young. He's hitting .200 (7-for-35) this season with a run, a home run, three RBIs and two steals.
Bliss had showed a solid glove at second base and looked to be seeing the ball better in recent games.
Seattle had Miles Mastrobuoni start at second in place of Bliss on Wednesday and called up Rivas. Both those players and Moore are capable of playing second.
