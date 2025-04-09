Seattle Mariners Reliever Troy Taylor Has Poor Showing in Latest Rehab Appearance
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been heavily taxed in the early stages of this season.
Through 12 games, the Mariners used their entire bullpen once and has had multiple games where a reliever had to throw at least two innings. Seattle has had to turn toward its Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, multiple times to keep the bullpen fresh.
The Mariners will get a boost when two injured high-leverage pitchers return, but one might need a little more time until he's ready.
Right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor suffered a right lat strain in the offseason that kept him out all spring training and landed him on the 15-day injured list to begin the season.
Taylor has been on rehab assignment with the Rainiers since April 1. And his stint with Tacoma has been up-and-down.
In his latest appearance on Tuesday, Taylor walked a batter and allowed three earned runs on two hits. He was pulled before registering an out.
Through three rehab outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has a 27.00 ERA with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. He's allowed five earned runs on seven hits (one home run).
Taylor's numbers were inflated due to his first and third appearance. He allowed one hit, no runs, didn't walk a batter and fanned one in his second rehab outing April 4.
Taylor's velocity has been present during his rehab appearances. He had an average fastball velocity of 97 mph in 2024, per Baseball Savant, and he's hit that mark several times in Tacoma.
Taylor had a 3.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched across 21 major league appearances in 2024. He'll be eligible to be activated off the injured list for Game 1 of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RYAN BLISS PLACED ON 10-DAY INJURED LIST: The Mariners starting infielder suffered a bicep tear during a game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
JORGE POLANCO PROVING RE-SIGNING HIM WAS A SMART DECISION: The Mariners third baseman hasn't quite been an everyday player, but his offense has been more than worth it. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS LOSE STEAM IN 12-INNING, 2-1 LOSS TO HOUSTON ASTROS: The Mariners old problems plagued them in a potential series-winning, extra-inning game against the Astros. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.