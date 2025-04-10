Randy Arozarena Grand Slam Powers Seattle Mariners to 7-6 Win Over Houston Astros
SEATTLE — For the last two years, the Seattle Mariners' pitching staff has spearheaded the team. It was the offense's turn to shine in a 7-6 Mariners win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle improved its record to 5-8 and won its first series of the season.
Through seven innings, it looked like the Mariners were putting together another pedestrian showing on offense. They were held to two hits and no runs by Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown through six innings.
In the bottom of the eighth with Houston leading 5-0, Miles Mastrobuoni hit a single, J.P. Crawford walked and Julio Rodriguez walked to give Seattle a bases-loaded situation with no outs. Mitch Garver flied out and Cal Raleigh struck out. With two down, Randy Arozarena hit the second grand slam of his career and first since June 13, 2021, to cut Houston's lead down to 5-4.
Arozarena finished the game 2-for-3 with a run, two walks and five RBIs.
"You talk about being selective, being careful — Randy with the grand slam and then a walk-off walk," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "It's just a great at-bat there. ... Right down the line when you talk about the at-bats late in the game to come back. And that's not to mention what's inside the heart of each and every one of those guys."
The bulk of the Astros' five-run lead came off Mariners starting pitcher Luis F. Catillo (not to be confused with fellow Seattle starting pitcher and three-time All-Star, Luis M. Castillo).
Jake Meyers, Cam Smith and Jose Altuve hit consecutive RBI singles in the top of the second to give Houston a 3-0 advantage. Brendan Rodgers was walked with the bases loaded to bolster that lead to 4-0 in the top of the third. Castillo's outing ended after the fourth inning. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and walked five.
The Astros earned another run of breathing room shortly after Arozarena's grand slam in the top of the ninth after Jeremy Pena scored on a wild pitch.
The Mariners loaded the bases again in the bottom of the ninth down 6-4 after Crawford reached first on a fielder's choice. Donovan Solano was originally ruled to be tagged out on the play, but a successful challenge overturned the call and ruled him safe at third.
Rodriguez tied the game 6-6 the next at-bat with a two-RBI double to right field. He went 1-for-4 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs.
"That's what I'm trying to do," Rodriguez said in a postgame interview. "Just put a solid swing and try to drive the ball, a little line-drive back to the pitcher. And I was able to square up. ... We all know it's later in the game. But at the end of the day, it's just another at-bat. You're facing a pitcher, he's trying to get you out, you're trying to get a base hit."
Garver was walked after Rodriguez's hit. Two at-bats later, Arozarena was due up again. He was walked with the bases loaded for the eventual final of 7-6.
"I think I'm gonna credit a lot of it to some of the cage work I did before the game," Arozarena said in a postgame interview via translator Freddy Llanos. "I felt really good there. So I think that was some of the results I saw today. ... It's very important. We obviously dropped the last series and (Tuesday) we lost a game we should have won. This win was huge. It gives us that little bit of momentum."
Seattle will have a much-needed off day Thursday. The Mariners will start second leg of the all-American League West homestead against the Texas Rangers on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and Jacob deGrom will start for Texas.
