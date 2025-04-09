Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Ryan Bliss Placed on 10-Day Injured List
SEATTLE — The injury bug is not done yet with the Seattle Mariners.
Three days after starting outfielder Victor Robles suffered a left shoulder fracture that will keep him out until at least July, starting second baseman Ryan Bliss suffered a left bicep tear. He was placed on the 10-day injured list before a game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The team called up middle infielder Leo Rivas in a corresponding move.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson didn't clarify when Bliss suffered the injury or how long he would be out. Bliss was in noticeable discomfort after he struck out swinging in the bottom of the second inning against the Astros on Tuesday. The second-year infielder went on to hit a double (one of two extra-base hits for Seattle that game). He also made a miraculous defensive play in the 10th inning to stop Houston from scoring a run.
"It's a really tough break, especially for Ryan," Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "I think it shows a lot of heart — he played most of the game with it yesterday. I think it shows you a lot about what's inside of him, the character he has. It's just a tough break. Ryan has such a great attitude and is ready to get after it and get back and get healthy. That's a great attitude to start with and we're hoping that happens."
Bliss is hitting .200 this season (7-for-35) with a run, a home run, three RBIs and two steals. He has a fielding percentage of 1.000 in 48 chances and helped turn five double plays through 12 games.
Utility player Miles Mastrobuoni will get the start at second base in his stead for Wednesday's rubber match against Houston.
