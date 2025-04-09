Seattle Mariners Lose Steam in 2-1, 12-Inning Loss to Houston Astros
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had three-and-a-half hours and 12 innings to put away the Houston Astros, but failed in that task and lost 2-1 Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. The loss dropped the Mariners to 4-8 on the season.
Seattle's only source of offense in the game came via a Luke Raley RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that ricocheted off the glove of Houston first baseman Christian Walker.
The two American League West rivals' starting pitchers went punch-for-punch with each other, which helped contribute to the pedestrian offenses.
Seattle starter Luis Castillo struck out six batters, walked two and allowed no earned runs in five innings pitched. Houston starter Framber Valdez fanned eight in six innings, walked one and gave up two hits.
The Astros struck first against the Mariners bullpen. Yainer Diaz scored on an RBI single hit by Cam Smith in the top of the seventh. Diaz got on second due to a throwing error committed by Seattle third baseman Dylan Moore.
After Raley's response a half-inning later, neither team could pull away. The Mariners left one runner stranded in scoring position in the eighth and Houston wasn't able to get anybody on.
Both teams also couldn't score their automatic runners in the 10th and 11th innings. Moore made up for his gaff in the seventh with a web-gem 5u-3 double play that got Seattle out of a bases loaded jam.
The Mariners had a runners on the corners in the bottom of the 11th. A 6-4-3 double play on a grounder hit by Mitch Garver squashed the scoring opportunity. Houston immediately made Seattle pay for failing to take the lead in the top of the 12th.
Victor Caratini hit an RBI single to give the Astros the eventual final of 2-1.
The Mariners had Julio Rodriguez on third with one out in the bottom of the 12th. Again, the home team failed to bring the tying or go-ahead run home. They finished 1-for-19 with runnners in scoring position and left 10 stranded.
Seattle and Houston will play the rubber match at 1:10 p.m. PT on Thursday. Luis F. Castillo will start for the Mariners and Hunter Brown will start for the Astros.
