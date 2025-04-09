Seattle Mariners Infielder Jorge Polanco Proving Re-Signing Him Was The Right Choice
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners haven't had great luck over the first 12 games of the season en route to a 4-8 record. But one of the biggest bright spots for the Mariners in their early-season struggles has been Jorge Polanco.
Seattle re-signed Polanco to a one-year, $7.75 million deal in the offseason. He was coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024, hitting .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He underwent offseason surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee.
The Mariners brought back Polanco to mainly play third base after he stood at second the year before. This move was mainly done to help protect his knees. Even so, Seattle has taken extra precaution in making sure he stays healthy. He's appeared in seven games out of a possible 12. But that careful approach is paying off.
Polanco is hitting .417 this season (10-for-24) with two runs, two home runs and 10 RBIs. He stole a base and had the go-ahead hit for the Mariners in Monday's win against the Houston Astros.
"He took hold of an opportunity (with the steal)," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said Tuesday. "And veteran move there. Had the health to do it and his knee got him down there just fine. I think that's a really good sign as he continues to get back to 100%."
Perhaps the most impressive part about Polanco's performance at this point is the year he's keeping his timing even with several off-days.
"That's not easy to do," Wilson said. "Not easy at all and he's been able to do it. Even in spring training, he was a day on, maybe a day or two back off, and then back on and he just continued to find barrels. That's a special talent. And he's been able to do it very consistently here since he started coming back."
Part of that is simply Polanco's veteran experience. This year is the former All-Star's 12th year in the league. And he knows how to stay ready for game time, even on his rest days.
"He's putting a lot of work into his body, for sure," Wilson said. "And not just in his body. He's able to keep his timing and do the things drill-wise to keep his at-bats where they are. He's found a really good work ethic niche that he's got. And it's really been paying off."
The Mariners have benefited from Polanco's return to form in several games this season. And they will likely have to rely on it more as the season progresses, especially with starting outfielder Victor Robles out roughly three months with a left shoulder fracture.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS LOSE STEAM IN 12-INNING, 2-1 LOSS TO HOUSTON ASTROS: The Mariners old problems plagued them in a potential series-winning, extra-inning game against the Astros. CLICK HERE
DYLAN TO LEAD OFF FOR MARINERS AGAINST ASTROS: The Gold Glove-winning utility man will start things off for the Mariners order against All-Star left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez. CLICK HERE
SON OF SEATTLE MARINERS LEGEND TRADED TO MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Daz Cameron, the son of the former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, was moved by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.