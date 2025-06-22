Seattle Mariners Secure First Series Win Ever at Iconic Ballpark on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners earned a crucial series win against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
The Mariners win 14-6 in the rubber match. The M's had 18 hits, including five home runs to secure the series win. Dominic Canzone and Donovan Solano had two home runs apiece and Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 31st of the season.
It was a crucial series win for Seattle. The weekend set marked the first three of a 10-game road trip and 17 consecutive games without a day off for the Mariners. It also marked the first series win for Seattle at Wrigley Field in the franchise's history.
The Mariners have played in the American League since the organization's debut season in 1977. Because of this, the National League-homed Cubs haven't been a common opponent for Seattle. The two clubs have played just 28 games against each other in the Mariners' 49 seasons of existence. The 28 games have spanned across 10 series all-time. Half of those series have been at Wrigley Field.
Due to the MLB's new scheduling rules, Seattle and and Chicago play one series against each other every single season and alternate home and away. The two sides played at T-Mobile Park in 2024. Chicago won that year's series two games to one. Chicago has won all but two series against the Mariners, including this weekend's. Seattle has a 10-18 record against the Cubs all-time.
The Mariners' current manager, Dan Wilson was born in Barrington, Ill., which is 38 miles away from Chicago.
