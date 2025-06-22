Seattle Mariners Light up Scoreboard, Clinch Series in 14-6 Win Against Chicago Cubs
The Seattle Mariners had their best offensive showing of the season to secure a series win against one of the best teams in baseball. The Mariners had 18 hits, including five home runs, en route to a 14-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The M's improved to 39-37 with the win, pulled within 4.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West and moved into the final Wild Card spot at the time of the game's conclusion.
It was Seattle's first series win ever at Wrigley Field.
"It's a really big series win for us," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Playing here, with it being so hot No. 1, and the way these guys fought yesterday, came back today and played a really nice ball game today."
Cal Raleigh got the Mariners off to a great start in the top of the first inning. He ambushed the first pitch he saw for a two-run shot to center field.
The Cubs immediately responded and Seiya Suzuki hit the first of two homers on the day to left field in the bottom of the first. Seattle had a 2-1 advantage through the first.
Dominic Canzone, who had a two-homer day himself, bolstered the Mariners' advantage to 3-1 in the top of the second with a solo home run to left field. Donovan Solano hit a solo shot to left in the fourth to give Seattle a 4-1 lead through four.
Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to bolster the Mariners' lead to 5-1. In the home half of the inning, Reese McGuire hit a solo homer and Suzuki hit his second home run of the day — a two-run shot. Chicago cut Seattle's lead to 5-4 going into the sixth.
The Mariners closed out any hope of a Cubs' comeback for good from the sixth-through-eighth innings. Seattle outscored Chicago 9-2 in that span.
Canzone hit a solo homer in and Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a Julio Rodriguez groundout in the sixth and Solano hit a two-run homer in the seventh. In the eighth, Cole Young hit an RBI single, Arozarena brought in two runs with a double and Solano brought in another two with a single for the eventual final of 14-6.
Solano finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs, two homers and five RBIs. Canzone and Mastrobuoni also had three hits. The trio of players accounted for half of the Mariners' 18 hits.
"I try to just hit it (as) hard as possible, line drive," Solano said after the game. "Today, go at it a different angle, showing a launch angle (which) led to the homers. ... I'm not trying to hit a homer, just try to put a good launch angle in there, and that's what happened."
The high offensive output across the series was in large part to the high winds coupled with 90-degree heat over the weekend at Wrigley Field.
Seattle scored 30 runs in the series and the Cubs scored 20.
Mariners starter Logan Gilbert struck out six in five innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits (three home runs) Sunday. Chicago starter Colin Rea fanned two in 5.1 innings, walked one and allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits (four home runs).
"Just trying to have quick at-bats," Gilbert said after the game. "Some of them were that way, some weren't. But not trying to have 25-pitch innings with that kind of heat. So, just trying to attack, trying to have quick at-bats, trying to keep the ball down as much as I could."
Seattle will look to carry on the momentum from this series win into the second leg of the 10-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Bailey Ober will start for the Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PAIR OF MARINERS RELIEVERS COULD DO SOMETHING FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A DECADE: High-leverage Mariners pitchers Matt Brash and Andres Munoz have been two of the steadiest relievers on the team this season. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH MAKES HISTORY (AGAIN) AGAINST CUBS: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher continued to make MLB history in his latest game against the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER GIVES POSITIVE UPDATE ON RELIEVER TRENT THORNTON: The seventh-year Mariners reliever exited a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday due to heat exhaustion. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.