Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes History (Again) on Saturday
Another day, another record or Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
In the top of the ninth of a 10-7 loss against the Chicago Cubs, Raleigh hit a solo home run to right field for the eventual final.
It was Raleigh's major league-leading 30th home run of the season and his third through the first two of a three-game series against the Cubs.
Raleigh's solo shot also made him the first switch-hitter in MLB history to have 30 or more home runs before the All-Star Break. Jose Ramirez, Mickey Mantle (twice) and Lance Berkman were the other switch-hitters with 29 home runs before the All-Star Break.
Raleigh also became the first catcher in MLB history to reach 30 or more home runs before the end of June. Other players in MLB history to reach that mark before the end of the month include Babe Ruth (twice), Ken Griffey Jr. (twice), Sammy Sosa (twice), Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Albert Pujols, Chris Davis, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
According to a post from Sarah Langs on "X," (@SlangsOnSports), Raleigh is the first player to have 30 or more homers in his team's first 75 games of the season since 2001, when Bonds and Gonzalez did it.
Saturday was the second day in a row Raleigh broke an MLB record. On Friday, he hit his 28th and 29th home runs of the season. His latter homer set the all-time mark for the most in a single season by a catcher before the All-Star Break.
Raleigh is on pace for 72 home runs, which would set the American League record for homers in a single season.
