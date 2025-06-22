Pair of Seattle Mariners Relievers Could Do Something For 1st Time in 17 Years
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the strengths of the team over the last week and a half. As of Sunday, the relievers have allowed just two earned runs in eight games across three series. One of those runs came on a wild pitch.
Two high-leverage relievers in the Mariners' bullpen, Matt Brash and Andres Munoz, are one game away from accomplishing something not seen in baseball in over a decade.
Since making his debut on May 3, Brash has a 15-game scoreless streak as of Sunday. Munoz had a streak of 16 games without giving up a run from March 27-May 3.
Munoz and Brash are the first pair of relievers on the same team to begin the season with 15 or more consecutive scoreless appearances since Tyler Olson and Andrew Miller for the Cleveland Guardians in 2017.
If Brash doesn't allow a run in his next appearance, he and Munoz will become the first teammates to have 16 or more scoreless outings to begin the year since then-Oakland Athletics hurlers Brad Ziegler and Santiago Casilla in 2008, according to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR.
As of Sunday, Brash has posted a 0.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched across his 15 outings and allowed an opposing batting average of .191. He made his debut in May after missing all of 2024 and the first month of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Munoz has a 1.26 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched across 29 outings. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career last season and is on pace to make the Midsummer Classic for the second time this year.
