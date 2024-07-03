Key Seattle Mariners' Starting Pitcher Earns Big Minor League Award
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners' pitcher Emerson Hancock, who was named as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month by Minor League Baseball.
The Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners, made the announcement on social media:
Today, @MiLB named Emerson Hancock PCL Pitcher of the Month for June. Congrats, Emerson! #WeRTacoma
The 25-year-old Georgia native threw 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings in June and registered a 0.84 ERA for the month. He's made eight starts with the Mariners this year at the big league level, going 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA. In Triple-A, he's 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in seven starts.
There is a chance that we could see Hancock again with the Mariners soon since starting pitcher Bryan Woo is still on the injured list with a hamstring problem. If Hancock is re-called, he would start one of the games this upcoming weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hancock has spent his entire professional career with the Mariners, getting selected in the first round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Georgia. Though he doesn't have the ceiling of George Kirby or Logan Gilbert, he certainly has the chance to continue to be a contributor to the big league club.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 47-40 overall. They lead the American League West by 3.0 games over the Houston Astros. The M's will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. The M's have lost nine of 12 overall.
