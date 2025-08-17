Seattle Mariners Switch-Up Roster at Start of New Series
Monday, PM: Following the conclusion of the event, Mastrobuoni has been sent back to Triple-A Tacoma. He could be recalled on Sept. 1, when the rosters expand.
SUNDAY, A.M: The Seattle Mariners have added veteran utility player Miles Mastrobuoni to the active roster in advance of Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the New York Mets.
The Mariners made the announcement on Sunday morning prior to arriving in Williamsport, Penn.
Mastrobuoni had been sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday so the Mariners could recall Luke Raley from the injured list, but he's back quickly, at least for one day. He was spotted in the Mariners clubhouse on Saturday with the expectation that he would get the promotion for this annual showcase event.
A four-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, and Mariners, Mastrobuoni is hitting .248 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs. A versatile defender who can play second base, third base or the outfield, he's also stolen six bases.
He's been a solid chess piece all season for manager Dan Wilson, but he's fallen victim to crowded roster, and the fact that the M's have wanted to keep the right-handed Dylan Moore and Donovan Solano.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and having lost three of their last five games. They are now tied for the top wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox and are 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
First pitch of Sunday's game is set for 4:10 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby to the bump, while the Mets counter with converted reliever Clay Holmes.
The Mariners won the first game of the series 11-9 before losing game two 3-1.
