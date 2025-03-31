Seattle Mariners Set For Elite Pitching Battles Against Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are officially through the first series of the season. They split a four-game set against the Athletics and are set for another test against the Detroit Tigers starting Monday.
The Mariners will face the Tigers in a three-game series. And there's a chance all three games come down to pitching duels.
Here's the pitching matchups for the upcoming series:
March 31 (Monday) — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Jackson Jobe (Detroit)
For the second season in a row, Seattle's No. 6 starter Emerson Hancock will begin the season on the major league rotation. He's slotted to start Monday due to George Kirby being on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Hancock made 12 starts for the Mariners last season and posted a 4.75 ERA. He struck out 39 batters across 60.2 innings pitched.
Hancock has been working in the offseason to refine the secondary pitches, and it's yielding results based on one of his catcher's account.
"I'd say nicest addition (from the pitchers) was Emerson's breaking balls," Mitch Garver said in an interview Saturday. "Emerson had a few breaking balls offseason, came in. Wasn't quite sure how'd they play throughout spring training and then towards the end of spring, last few starts, we saw how effective they can be. Excited for him to take the mound."
Hancock will face off one of the best prospects in baseball, Jackson Jobe, who'll be making his first major league start. Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, made two appearances in relief for Detroit last season and had a 0.00 ERA in four innings pitched. In 2024, he posted a 2.36 ERA in 21 starts across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. He's ranked the No. 5 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.
April 1 (Tuesday) — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Casey Mize (Detroit)
Gilbert will be back on the hill for Seattle after putting together a quality start in his first Opening Day outing. Gilbert helped lead the Mariners to a 4-2 win over the Athletics and struck out eight batters in seven innings pitched. He allowed one earned run on two hits.
Gilbert will face Casey Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Mize is looking to put together a healthy season after dealing with various ailments the last two seasons. He made 22 appearances (20 starts) for the Tigers in 2024 and had a 4.49 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 101.2 innings pitched.
April 2 (Wednesday) — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Tarik Skubal (Detroit)
Luis Castillo and defending American League Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, will both be looking to bounce back after less-than-solid starts to begin the year.
On Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal allowed four earned runs on six hits (two home runs) in five innings pitched. He struck out two batters.
In his first start of 2025 on Friday, Castillo also pitched five innings. He allowed two earned runs to the A's on three hits (one home run) and struck out four batters.
Seattle's starting rotation was limited to roughly 85-90 pitches in their first starts of the season. But with so many talented hurlers this season, the Mariners might give their starters a little more leeway.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Mariners had a mixed showing in the first four games of 2025 against their American League West rivals, splitting the series at two games apiece. CLICK HERE
BRYAN WOO SETS MLB HISTORY WITH LATEST START AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Seattle Mariners pitcher has been elite when facing his hometown squad; he helped lead the Mariners to a 2-1 on Sunday as the M's evened their record at 2-2. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ'S MONSTER HOME RUN LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 2-1 WIN OVER ATHLETICS: The Mariners franchise superstar hit his first homer of the season and Bryan Woo put together a quality start to secure a split in the first series of 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.