Seattle Mariners Set Season-Best Mark in Huge Saturday Victory
The Seattle Mariners overcame a 5-0 deficit on Saturday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. The M's won 6-5 on a walk-off walk from Mitch Haniger in the bottom of the 10th inning.
It was one of the most improbable wins of the season for Seattle, who is now 59-53 on the year. They lead the American League West by 1.0 game over the Houston Astros.
Per @MarinersPR:
The @Mariners’ 5-run comeback win (won 6-5 after trailing 5-0) is their largest comeback win of the season. It’s their largest since July 2, 2023 vs. TB (won 7-6 after trailing 6-1).
The Mariners started to come back in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Haniger, his 11th of the year. In the sixth, they scored four times to tie the game at 5-5 thanks to a single from Jorge Polanco, a double from Luke Raley and a single from Josh Rojas.
On the mound, the M's got a rare tough start from Bryce Miller, who allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings. Tayler Saucedo allowed one run in relief as well but the crew of JT Chargois, Yimi Garcia, Austin Voth, Andres Munoz and Collin Snider worked their magic to keep the game tied.
The Mariners and Phillies will be back in action on Sunday afternoon as the M's go for the three-game sweep of the best team in the National League. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert battles Zack Wheeler in a battle of aces.
