Seattle Mariners Set to Be in Center of Historic Day at Wrigley Field For Chicago Cubs
When the Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday morning at Wrigley Field, they'll apparently be stepping into a raucous situation, as Sammy Sosa will make his first return to Wrigley in 21 years.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the information on social media.
The Cubs have apparently not welcomed Sosa back given his connection to the steroid-era in baseball, but Sosa apologized to the organization this past offseason, opening the door to a reunion.
One of the best sluggers in baseball history, Sosa spent 18 years in the majors with the Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He was a seven-time All-Star, a six-time Silver Slugger, an MVP and a winner of the league's Roberto Clemente Award. He hit 609 career home runs and drove in 1,667, but his career is tainted by his connection to the steroid-era. He has never admitted to using steroids, however, but his use has been widely speculated upon.
His return should elicit quite a fan reaction and make an already-tough situation even harder for the Mariners.
Seattle enters play at 37-36 and 5.5 games back in the American League West, while the Cubs are one of the best teams in the league at 45-29.
The Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby to the mound against left-hander Matthew Boyd.
Kirby is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA since returning from the injured list on May 22. Boyd, a Washington native who pitched for the Mariners in 2022, is now 6-3 with a 2.79.
