Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got the train back on track over the weekend in a series against the Athletics after a derailment on the nine-game road trip that preceded it.
The Mariners bounced back from a 2-7 road trip with a series win against the Athletics from Friday-through-Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle won the overall season series 7-6.
The Mariners capped off the set with a history-making 11-4 win Sunday, and the entire weekend highlighted the potential of the club, as well as the floor.
Here's the takeaways from the series between Seattle and the Athletics:
Expect starting rotation to perform at home
Part of the Mariners' struggles on their nine-game road trip was the down showings from the starting rotation. In the last series of the road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies alone, Seattle's starters went two, five and four innings, respectively. Luis Castillo had the four-inning start against the Phillies, and he also failed to go five innings against the New York Mets on Aug. 15.
The rotation bounced back against the A's. Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert all had quality starts. Gilbert set a new single-game career-high in strikeouts in his outing (13).
The starters' splits at home compared to on the road are stark, and consistency whether at home or away will be key for the rotation in the final month of the regular season and playoffs (potentially). But when the rotation is pitching at T-Mobile Park, it's one of the best in baseball.
Mariners lineup needs to find consistency outside of home runs
The Mariners outscored the A's 15-8 in the series. Eleven of Seattle's runs came in the series finale, and six of the runs in Game 3 came in the third inning. Before that inning, eight of the Mariners' nine runs in the series came via six home runs
Catcher Cal Raleigh had two of the homers in the series finale, both two-run shots, and set the MLB record for most single-season home runs by a catcher in the process (49).
First baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suarez, designated hitter/second baseman Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena all had a solo shot apiece in the series.
The only offense for the Mariners in Game 2, the team's only loss of the series, was Arozarena's homer.
The third inning of Sunday's game was exactly what Seattle's offense needs to remain consistent: a string of run-scoring base-hits that came outside of the long ball. Naylor had a two-RBI double, and outfielders Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez had respective two-RBI singles.
For much of the season, the Mariners' offense's success has been boom-or-bust based on home runs. It's led to booms more often than not. Entering Monday, Seattle was third in the majors and second in the American League in home runs (186).
The Mariners have six players in the lineup above or near 20 home runs. The long ball will continue to be a part of the team's identity.
But if Seattle wants to close out the season with a successful playoff push, the offense needs to put together more frames like the the third from Sunday.
Up next
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and JP Sears will start for San Diego.
