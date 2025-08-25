Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bounced back in a big way in their first series at home after a 2-7 road trip.
The Mariners won a three-game series against the Athletics, and capped off Sunday with an 11-4 win that saw catcher Cal Raleigh and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert both have historic days.
Seattle will try and keep that momentum going in the second leg of the homestand in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The series will be the second half of the inaugural Eddie Vedder Cup, which was established this season and will be awarded to the overall winner of the six-game season series.
Seattle swept the Padres in a series in San Diego on May 16-18.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Padres
Monday, Aug. 25 — Bryce Miller (Seattle; 2-5, 5.87 ERA) vs. JP Sears (San Diego; 8-10, 4.94 ERA)
Bryce Miller will be making his second start since being activated off the injured list Aug. 19, and his first start at home since returning from right elbow inflammation. He struck out four, walked two and allowed four earned runs on four hits (two home runs) in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 19.
JP Sears will be making his third start with San Diego since being acquired in a trade with the Athletics on July 31. He fanned two, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run) in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 20.
Sears was 0-2 against the M's this season in two starts with the A's. He struck out 13 hitters in 11 innings pitched, issued three walks and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits (two home runs). It will be Sears' second start at T-Mobile Park this year.
Tuesday, Aug. 26 — Luis Castillo (Seattle; 8-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. Dylan Cease (San Diego; 6-11, 4.71 ERA)
Seattle's most experienced starting pitcher will look to bounce back after two rough starts on the team's most recent road trip. He struck out a combined seven batters, walked three hitters and allowed nine earned runs on 19 hits (four home runs) in respective starts against the New York Mets on Aug. 15 and Phillies on Aug. 20.
Dylan Cease is coming off his own rough outing. He fanned seven, walked two and allowed four earned runs on six hits (two homers) in five innings pitched against the Giants on Aug. 21.
Wednesday, Aug. 27 — Bryan Woo (Seattle; 11-7, 2.94 ERA) vs. Yu Darvis (San Diego; 3-3, 5.36 ERA)
Bryan Woo is coming off his seventh quality start of the season of seven or more innings. He struck out seven, issued two walks and allowed one earned run on one hit (one home run) against the Athletics on Aug. 22.
Darvish is coming off his third quality start since being activated off the IL on July 7. He fanned five, walked one, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on one hit (one home run) in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 22.
