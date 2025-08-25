Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Sets New Career High in Latest Outing
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had a historic day in an 11-4 win against the Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made history by hitting his 48th and 49th home runs of the season, which set the MLB record for most homers by a catcher in a single season. And the All-Star backstop wasn't the only one who made history.
Logan Gilbert got the start for Seattle on Sunday, and was coming off one of the worst outings of his career. He struck out just one batter and allowed six earned runs on nine hits (two home runs) in two innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 18.
Gilbert bounced back in a big way Sunday. He put together a quality start of 13 fanned batters, one walk and one earned run on three hits (one home run) in six innings pitched. His 13 strikeouts set a new single-game career-high.
"Really good game from Logan," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "He was unbelievable today. Kind of shows his character coming back after a tough outing. Kind of tests your will as a pitcher, as a baseball player in general. It's a testament to him."
It was arguably the best game of the season for Gilbert. He struck out seven batters with his splitter, four with his slider and two with fastballs.
"After last week, it was super frustrating," Gilbert said after the game. "The whole road trip, really. And getting back here, playing good ball, I haven't really felt like I've been completely clicked at any point in the season. It's been fine, but I have really high standards. So, I've been frustrated at times throughout the year. Honestly I feel just like, answered prayers this past week, (worked) through all that kind of stuff and trying to just go out there and have fun today."
Gilbert has posted a 3.69 ERA this season with 138 strikeouts in 97.2 innings pitched across 19 starts. He has a strikeout rate of 33.2%, which ranks in the 96th percentile of baseball, according to Baseball Savant.
The Mariners are now 70-61 and they'll play the San Diego Padres on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
