Seattle Mariners Set to Join Rare Baseball History in Saturday Showdown with SF Giants
The Seattle Mariners are set to join a rare club in baseball history on Saturday night.
The M's will face San Francisco Giants' lefty Robbie Ray, marking the third consecutive game in which they will face a former Cy Young winner.
They faced Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday and Justin Verlander of the Giants on Friday. They beat Skubal and knocked Verlander out in the third inning, but ultimately lost the game 10-9 in extra innings.
According to the ROOT Sports broadcast, the M's are the first team since the 2018 Oakland Athletics to face three Cy Young winners in a three-game span.
Ray, 33, is a 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners and Giants. He signed with Seattle before the 2022 season, going 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA. He struck out 212 batters in 189.0 innings. He missed all but one start in 2023 with elbow surgery and the Mariners traded him to the Giants before the 2024 season in the ill-fated deal to bring back Mitch Haniger.
He is a former All-Star who won the Cy Young with Toronto in 2021.
He went 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA for San Francisco last season after coming back from his elbow injury. The Mariners will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound for his second start of the year. He took a loss last Saturday against the Athletics.
First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 6:05 p.m. PT. The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the first seven games of the season, and he's got his overwhelming first week takeaway. Furthermore, he wants the M's to trade with the Boston Red Sox, but for who? And he talks with former M's All-Star and current MLB Network host Harold Reynolds about his time in the organization and more. And Chris Correa stops by from the Turlock Journal as we get ready for another Modesto Nuts season. CLICK HERE:
ADVERTISING
HOW IS JULIO PERCEIVED?: After an A's post-game show host took a shot at Julio Rodriguez over the weekend, we asked Buster Olney of ESPN how J-Rod is perceived around the sport. CLICK HERE:
HAROLD REYNOLDS JOINS US: Reynolds, the former M's All-Star and Gold Glover, stopped by the "Refuse to Lose" podcast for a conversation on his career and much more. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.