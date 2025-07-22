Key Seattle Mariners Player Taking Massive Step in Recovery From Serious Injury
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most popular players is taking potential massive steps forward from injury.
Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has been at T-Mobile since the team returned from the All-Star Break. The former World Series champion has spent time before several games playing catch, albeit lightly.
According to an interview before Seattle's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Robles has started "light" baseball activities. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander clarified that that means light throwing and one-handed swinging.
I think he's excited," Hollander said Monday. "Against, long way to go. Still TBD on an actual date of return, but making good progress. I'm really just glad to have him around. He's such a huge additive personality in our group."
Hollander also said that Robles has a long way to go before he ramps up toward game-like activities, and didn't have an exact date on when Robles could return.
Robles has been on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder dislocation and fracture he suffered during a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 6. Robles got hurt while making an astonishing catch in right field that took him into the net, where he landed awkwardly.
Robles had scored three runs in 10 games and hit three doubles with three RBIs before landing on the shelf. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
Robles was originally expected to return late August-mid September return, but whether or not he can return this year will be heavily dependent on the rest of his recovery, per the most recent update from Hollander.
"I don't have an answer on that," Hollander said. "It just depends on how his range of motion and strength progresses. I would just be guessing if I told you that was gonna go perfectly and we would see him on 'x' date or whether it wouldn't go perfectly and we would need more time."
Robles was one of Seattle's most surprising players in 2024. He was signed by the team on June 4 just three days after he was released by the Washington Nationals, which he had spent his entire career with before he was cut.
Robles became the team's lead-off man in stead of shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was out with injury, and put up solid numbers. He slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS in 77 games with the Mariners last season and stole 30 bases. He signed agreed two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2027.
