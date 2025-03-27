Seattle Mariners Skipper Says It Will Be Hard Take Field Without Mitch Haniger on Opening Day
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Mariners will open up the 2025 regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. The M's are coming off a season that saw them go 85-77 and miss the playoffs by one game. Seattle hasn't won the American League West since 2001.
With the 26-man roster nearly officially set, there are several intriguing names to follow including Ryan Bliss, Rowdy Tellez and the recently-extended Cal Raleigh. Bryan Woo is going to be on the Opening Day roster for the first time as well.
However, there is one name that won't be on the roster for skipper Dan Wilson: Mitch Haniger, who was released earlier this week. The 34-year-old was a valuable part of the M's organization for a number of years, playing in Seattle from 2017-2022 and again in 2024. He hit 39 homers back in 2021 but hit just .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs last season.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wilson expressed his respect for Haniger and all he's meant to the team:
Yeah. You know, Mitch, a lot of contributions to this organization over the years. A lot of leadership. A lot of guys in that clubhouse still...he's had a big impression on and a big impact on over the years. ...When you're a leader, you pore into people and they go out on the field and there's a part of you in them too. So, I'm sure he'll be watchingclosely. It's tough to not have him here. Obviously a guy that we all looked to for a lot of years, and his contributions of the organization have been great. And it'll be tough taking the field without him.
Haniger is now a free agent. The Mariners will still owe him $15.5 million this season. In addition to his big 2021 season, Haniger represented the Mariners at the 2018 All-Star Game.
The M's and A's will take the field at 7:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle against Luis Severino.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
JULIO LEADS THE WAY: Julio Rodriguez led all of spring training in RBIs with 23! If that's any indication, he could be primed for another star season. CLICK HERE:
CLUBHOUSE MESSAGE: In extending Cal Raleigh, the M's have sent the right message to the clubhouse. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.