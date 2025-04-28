Seattle Mariners Slugger Jorge Polanco Named American League Player of The Week
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners designated hitter/third baseman Jorge Polanco earned another feather in the cap of his resurgent season. He was named American League Player of The Week on Monday. It's the first weekly honor of Polanco's 12-year career.
Polanco earned the honor one week after teammate Dylan Moore did. It's the first time the Mariners have had back-to-back AL Players of The Week honorees since Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. on June 27 and July 4, 1998.
Polanco hit .471 (8-for-17) with five runs, two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs in five games (four starts) from April 21-27. He had a 1.844 OPS during that stretch.
A pair of Polanco's home runs came in one game against the Miami Marlins on April 26. Seattle won that game 14-0, which tied a record for the largest shutout in franchise history.
Polanco has been the Mariners' best hitter this season, which is a stark contrast from where he was a season ago. Polanco hit just .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games in 2024. Polanco dealt with hamstring and knee issues that limited his time on the field and his production.
Polanco underwent offseason surgery on his left knee to repair a damaged patellar tendon. Seattle monitored his recovery and brought him back on a one-year, $7.75 million contract with a $6 million mutual option for 2026.
This season, Polanco is hitting .377 (26-for-69) with 10 runs, four doubles, seven homers and 20 RBIs in 20 games. He has a 1.144 OPS, which is second in the majors behind defending AL MVP Aaron Judge for players with a minimum of 75 plate appearances.
