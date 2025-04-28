Seattle Mariners Make Franchise History as They Win Another Series
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have come a long way since their 3-7 start to the season. Since getting swept by the San Francisco Giants three weeks ago, the Mariners have improved their overall record to 16-12 and have taken sole possession of the American League West entering play on Monday.
Since falling four games below .500 Seattle has won six consecutive series. The team has taken sets against the: Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins.
The Mariners swept the Rangers and won every other series 2-1.
In Seattle's last four series, it won the final two games of the set after dropping Game 1. According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR, that's a franchise record for the most consecutive series wins after losing the first game.
Seattle is 12-4 since April 9, which is the best record in the majors.
Since the Mariners began their six-series win streak on April 7, the team is eighth in batting average (.249), tied for 10th in hits (155), tied for second in walks (80), second in the league in runs (106), first in home runs (30), second in RBIs (103), third in steals (23), second in on-base percentage (.345) and fourth in OPS (.787).
Seattle's offense has been the strength of the team in the last six series, which is a stark contrast from what many media and fans thought would be the case before the season started.
The Mariners are still waiting the return of 2023 All-Star George Kirby and will be without ace Logan Gilbert, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. But the offense looks more than prepared to keep Seattle's streak going.
