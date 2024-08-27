Seattle Mariners Slugger is Part of a Rare Group in Current Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park. The M's are now 4-1 under the guidance of Dan Wilson, who took over for now-fired manager Scott Servais last week.
With the win and a Houston Astros loss, the M's are now 3.5 games back in the American League West. They are 67-65 on the season. They are 5.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the wild card race.
The big blast on Monday night was a three-run homer by Randy Arozarena, which came against his former team. He now has 17 homers on the year to go along with 20 stolen bases. He's also part of a small group in current baseball history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Randy Arozarena is 1 of 13 active players with 100+ career stolen bases and an OPS+ of at least 120.
The 13: Arozarena, M. Trout, S. Ohtani, B. Harper, R. Acuña Jr., P. Goldschmidt, M. Betts, C. Yelich, J. Altuve, A. McCutchen, B. Witt Jr., José Ramírez & Trea Turner.
He certainly has a rare blend of speed and power, and the M's are going to lean on it heavily over the final five weeks of the season as they try to get back to the playoffs this year.
It's been a down year for Arozarena overall, hitting just .213, but he showed once again on Monday that has the ability to perform in the big moments.
The Mariners and Rays will play again on Tuesday night with Logan Gilbert getting the ball at 6:40 p.m. PT.
