Seattle Mariners Slugger is Part of a Rare Group in Current Baseball History

Randy Arozarena is 1 of 13 active @MLB players with 100+ career stolen bases and an OPS+ of at least 120.



The 13: Arozarena, M. Trout, S. Ohtani, B. Harper, R. Acuña Jr., P. Goldschmidt, M. Betts, C. Yelich, J. Altuve, A. McCutchen, B. Witt Jr., José Ramírez & Trea Turner.