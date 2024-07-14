Brady's Spin: What Would a Trade For Jazz Chisholm Mean For Seattle Mariners?
On Sunday morning, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Seattle Mariners are favorites on the trade market for Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
While that's nice move on the surface that makes the Mariners seemingly better offensively, it's not without some complications, so let's look at the possible tentacles of the deal.
WHERE WOULD CHISHOLM JR PLAY?
He's been playing centerfield in Miami since 2023, but he came up as a second baseman. Since Julio Rodriguez is playing center at a high level for the Mariners, it seems likely that the M's would want to put Chisholm at second base again.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR JORGE POLANCO?
Good question! The M's can certainly make things less complicated by simply including Polanco in the deal to Miami. If that happens, the Mariners might save money too. However, if they still think Polanco can be useful in Seattle, they'll have to rotate things around, likely giving multiple people days to accommodate getting at-bats for Chisholm. The Mariners seem likely to decline Polanco's option at the end of the season, making him a free agent and making things less complicated for 2025.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MITCH GARVER AND MITCH HANIGER?:
Likely the same thing it means for Polanco if he stays, they'll be on the bench more often. If the Mariners insist on keeping Polanco and getting him in the lineup, on days when he's DH'ing, they won't play, unless Garver is catching.
ANYTHING ELSE?
If Polanco stays, Ryan Bliss would be sent down to Triple-A to get regular playing time. Could the M's start benching Ty France as well in order to get Garver's bat in the lineup at first base, potentially?
The trade deadline is July 30 so this all remains to be seen.
