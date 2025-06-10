Seattle Mariners Among Best Teams in Major Leagues in Game-Tying Hits
The Seattle Mariners' late-game comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks ulitmately didn't result in a win. After the Mariners scored four runs to tie the game in the top of the ninth, Josh Naylor hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 11th to give the Arizona Diamondbacks the 8-4 win.
Seattle's comeback in the ninth was still an impressive display. All four runs were with two outs. Dominic Canzone punctuated the comeback with a two-run, 450-foot blast to right field.
Canzone's home run tied the game 4-4. According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, it was the Mariners' fourth game-tying home run in the seventh inning or later this season. That mark is tied for the most in the major leagues with the San Diego Padres.
Canzone's home run also gave Seattle 12 game-tying RBIs this season in the seventh inning or later, which is also tied for the most in MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are the two other clubs who've matched that mark.
Ben Williamson and Randy Arozarena have three game-tying RBIs apiece in the seventh inning or later, which is tied for second-most in the major leagues behind Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (five).
Canzone's home run was his first hit of 2025. He's hit .167 (1-for-6) with a run and the two RBIs, which came off the home run.
The Mariners are sixth in the majors in home runs with 84 as of Tuesday. The club is 13th in RBIs (277) and 14th in runs (286). They're tied for 15th in the major leagues in ninth-inning home runs (five) and 13th in baseball with 25 ninth-inning RBIs.
