Dominic Canzone's Monster Homer Stands Out Among Recent Mariners History
The Seattle Mariners nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Down 4-0 in the top of the ninth, the Mariners scored four runs with two outs. The club tied the game after a monster home run by Dominic Canzone.
Canzone was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Monday. In his second at-bat of the game in the top of the ninth, he hit a two-run home run to tie the game 4-4. Seattle eventually lost the game 8-4 in extra innings on a walk-off grand slam hit by Josh Naylor.
Canzone's home run was his first hit of the season and stands on top of the the Mariners' many long balls over the last two seasons.
Canzone's home run had an exit velocity of 115.9 mph and traveled 450 feet. According to a tweet by Sarah Langs on "X" (@SlangsOnSports), Canzone's homer was Seattle's longest this season and the hardest-hit ball since the beginning of last season.
As of Tuesday, the Mariners were sixth in the majors in home runs with 84.
Canzone is hitting .167 this season (1-for-6) with his homer and two RBIs in three games this season. He had a brief stint with Seattle earlier this season from April 7-13 where he played in two games.
Canzone's power has been his biggest calling card since he was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with (ironically) the Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023. Canzone has scored 35 runs in 45 games with the Rainiers this season and has hit nine doubles and 13 home runs with 36 RBIs. He's slashed .296/.360/.564 with a .924 OPS in Triple-A this year.
Canzone is expected to split time in right field with utility players Miles Mastrobuoni and Dylan Moore.
