Seattle Mariners Standout Moves Up Prestigious List in Dominican Baseball History

Most home runs by a Dominican-born player within their first 3 career MLB seasons:

114- Albert Pujols

81- Fernando Tatis Jr.

72- Julio Rodriguez (Via a round tripper in tonight's 6-2 @Mariners win vs the Rays)

71- Miguel Sano

69- Juan Soto

63- Rafael Devers

63- Christopher Morel