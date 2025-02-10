Seattle Mariners Star Arrives at Spring Training, Immediately Hangs with Kevin Durant
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has arrived in Arizona for spring training and he's already found time to connect with a friend: Future basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
Per Jake Garcia of 12SportsAZ:
Annual Julio Rodríguez tradition.
Arrives in AZ for Spring Training, hits up Kevin Durant.
Biggest Suns fan I know.
The 36-year-old Durant is one of the greatest players to ever live. Over a 17-year career with the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, he's won two NBA championships and been named an All-Star 14 times. He is also a four-time scoring champion, an 11-time All-NBA selection and a former MVP. He's also helped Team USA to multiple Gold Medals, including this past year at the Paris Olympics.
As for Rodriguez, he's working to build a career just like that. Through three seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners, Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's also a two-time Silver Slugger. He's coming off a season in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI while posting a .325 on-base percentage.
If the Mariners are going to improve upon an 85-77 season from a year ago, they'll need Rodriguez to put together a big year in 2025. He'll pair with Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena in the middle of the M's order.
The Mariners pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 12 and the first spring training game is set for Feb. 21.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HIGH PRAISE: ESPN MLB Insider Tim Kurkjian recently had high praise for George Kirby, saying that he thinks he can be the best pitcher in all of baseball. CLICK HERE:
DON'T YA KNOW: Robinson Cano provided the only run for the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series championship win! CLICK HERE:
RECORD-BREAKING: Can the Los Angeles Dodgers break the Mariners 116-win record from 2001? Infielder Miguel Rojas thinks so. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.