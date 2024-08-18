Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Issues Strong Words on State of Team Right Now
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon 7-2, stranding the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Down by five runs, the M's brought the top-third of their order to the plate with nobody out, only to see Victor Robles fly out and then Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez strike out to end the game.
After the game, Rodriguez issued some strong statements on the state of the team and where they are at.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Julio Rodríguez on the Mariners' hot and cold spells this year:
"I don't want to talk about like having a hot streak. What I would like to have is a consistent footing ... Really good teams are really good teams every single day, no matter what, if they lose or win."
Rodriguez is right in that the Mariners have been maddeningly inconsistent this year. Seattle had a 10.0 game lead in the American League West back on June 19, but is now 4.0 games back after a 19-30 stretch. The Mariners, who have the best pitching in the league, have been foiled by their lack of offense, of which Rodriguez takes some ownership of as well.
Per an article from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
“I feel bad,” Rodriguez said. “Like, I personally feel bad when I cannot do the best I can to support the pitchers whenever I’m hitting. Because they show up every night and give us a chance every night.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday morning when they take on the Pirates again at PNC Park. First pitch is 10:35 a.m. PT.
