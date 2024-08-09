Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez "Unlikely" to Make it Back From Injury For Weekend Series
Despite his best efforts to make it back in time, it doesn't look like Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez will be activated from the injured list during this weekend's series with the New York Mets.
While nothing is a guarantee, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times wrote on Thursday that Rodriguez is "unlikely" to make it back in time for the nationally televised 'Sunday Night Baseball' game on ESPN.
Rodriguez has been nursing a high-ankle sprain that was suffered in the first series out of the All-Star break.
Per Jude:
Rodriguez is pushing to return as soon as possible, according to team sources, and the Mariners have not ruled out any potential timeline to activate him off the injured list.
High ankle sprains, though, are notoriously challenging, and it is “unlikely” Rodriguez will be available for the Mets series this weekend, a team source said.
Per reporting from earlier in the week, Rodriguez is also likely to return to the lineup as a designated hitter when he does come back. Though part of his value is rooted in his speed and defensive ability, the M's will do what they can to get Rodriguez's bat in the lineup. Though he's slumped to a .253 average this season, his talent represents the best opportunity for the M's to improve their generally-tepid offense.
Rodriguez was an All-Star in both 2022 and 2023 and won Silver Slugger Awards those years.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 60-56 overall and in a tie in the American League West. They haven't won the division since 2001.
